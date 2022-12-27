EV charging costs are significantly lower than refuelling petrol or diesel
But rising costs of raw materials are resulting in increasing energy tariffs, impacting EV charging costs, which an be kept lower
Always recharge the battery when it is near 20% and try to avoid charging it over 80%
Complete draining and above 80% charging put pressure on the EV battery
Try to use a home solar power system for EV charging, which would result in lower energy bill charged by the grid operator
Avoid charging the EV under direct sunlight as it overheats the battery pack
Use your EV's regenerative braking technology efficiently as it will result in fewer recharging
Take good care of your EV by checking and maintaining tyre pressure, keeping the vehicle clean
Drive the EV slow and smooth as overspeeding drains the battery faster