This is how the next Renault Duster might look like

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 07, 2023

The new Renault Dacia concept car is here to impress  

Called the Bigster concept, and true to its name, the car is a 4.6-metre-long SUV 

It gets a strong robust look at the outside 

Its generous space offering at the inside make the model quite roomy 

The exterior of the car gets raw recycled plastics for all protective panels

With this concept vehicle, the company is aiming to reach new customers and segments

This SUV falls in the C-segment vehicle category

This model is capable to handle rough terrains

The front face of the SUV flaunts the signature Y-shaped lighting which is much bigger now
Know more about Renault's EV plans for India
Click Here