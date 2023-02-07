This is how the next Renault Duster might look like

The new Renault Dacia concept car is here to impress
Called the Bigster concept, and true to its name, the car is a 4.6-metre-long SUV
It gets a strong robust look at the outside
Its generous space offering at the inside make the model quite roomy
The exterior of the car gets raw recycled plastics for all protective panels
With this concept vehicle, the company is aiming to reach new customers and segments
This SUV falls in the C-segment vehicle category
This model is capable to handle rough terrains
The front face of the SUV flaunts the signature Y-shaped lighting which is much bigger now