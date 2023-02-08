Tata Motors continues EV dominance despite 17% sales drop in January 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 08, 2023

Tata sold 2,426 electric cars in January 2023, down 17% than January 2022

In January 2022, Tata Motors sold 2,926 electric cars across India

The carmaker sells three EVs in India - Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV

Sold in two variants, Max and Prime, the Nexon EV is India's bestselling electric car

Nexon EV has helped Tata to capture over 70% market share in Indian electric car segment

Buoyed by the success, Tata aims to expand its product portfolio with new variants

Some new models too are on the card

Tata Curvv is one of the upcoming electric cars from the OEM

Harrier SUV too is ready to receive an all-electric variant
Read more about Tata Motors' electric cars
Click Here