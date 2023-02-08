Tata sold 2,426 electric cars in January 2023, down 17% than January 2022
In January 2022, Tata Motors sold 2,926 electric cars across India
The carmaker sells three EVs in India - Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV
Sold in two variants, Max and Prime, the Nexon EV is India's bestselling electric car
Nexon EV has helped Tata to capture over 70% market share in Indian electric car segment
Buoyed by the success, Tata aims to expand its product portfolio with new variants
Some new models too are on the card
Tata Curvv is one of the upcoming electric cars from the OEM
Harrier SUV too is ready to receive an all-electric variant