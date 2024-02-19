Indian auto inc is witnessing rapidly incremental sales volume across the country over the last few years

Published Feb 19, 2024

Maharashtra emerged as the top state in India with highest number of passenger vehicle sales in October-December 2023

Maharashtra clocked 121,030 units of passenger vehicle sales in Q4 2023

Uttar Pradesh was the second state in the list with 101,568 passenger vehicles registered

Gujarat was the third state in the chart with 85,599 passenger vehicles sold in Q4 CY23

Karnataka held fourth position in the chart with 71,549 units of passenger vehicles sold in the state during the corresponding period

Tamil Nadu and Haryana were at the fifth and sixth positions in the chart

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh contributed 11.96% and 10.04% of India's total passenger vehicle sales in Q4 CY2023

Other major states with sizeable share in India's total PV sales were Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh

In the total vehicle sales during Q4 CY23, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu
