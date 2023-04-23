This Indian EV is produced with 100% renewable energy 

Mahindra says its first electric vehicle, the XUV400 is manufactured using 100 per cent renewable energy
The production is carried out at the automaker's Nashik facility in Maharashtra
The Indian automaker informs that the energy saved during the production process can illuminate more than 1,000 homes for a year
This is equivalent to planting one lakh trees!
This electric vehicle is manufactured in a water-positive set up
This means about 20,000 kilo-litres of water are being saved
Mahindra is the first automaker to sign the EP100 and adopt a carbon pricing model
The brand aims to convert 20 to 30% of its passenger vehicle models into electric by 2027
The Mahindra XUV400 EV is the fastest booked electric SUV in the country