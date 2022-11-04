This Indian company aims to set new record in EV sales

Ola Electric aims to set a benchmark in EV sales in India
The maker of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters targets one lakh sales in 2022
Ola Electric sold 20,000 units of its electric scooters in October alone
The EV maker has recently hit production milestone of 1 lakh units
Ola has achieved the feat within a year since it launched its first EV
Ola now targets to manufacture 10 lakh electric scooters in 2023
Ola Electric is currently India’s largest EV two-wheeler manufacturer
It offers electric scooters like S1, S1 Pro and will start selling the new S1 Air soon
Ola has also shared it future plan which includes an electric car