This Indian company aims to set new record in EV sales

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 04, 2022

Ola Electric aims to set a benchmark in EV sales in India

The maker of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters targets one lakh sales in 2022

Ola Electric sold 20,000 units of its electric scooters in October alone

The EV maker has recently hit production milestone of 1 lakh units

Ola has achieved the feat within a year since it launched its first EV

Ola now targets to manufacture 10 lakh electric scooters in 2023

Ola Electric is currently India’s largest EV two-wheeler manufacturer

It offers electric scooters like S1, S1 Pro and will start selling the new S1 Air soon

Ola has also shared it future plan which includes an electric car
