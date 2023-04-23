This Indian city to soon get auto rickshaws with seatbelts

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 23, 2023

Rapido is equipping auto rickshaws in Bengaluru with seatbelts

 The aim is to reduce the risk of fatalities and injuries in case of accidents

It is a part of its nation-wide safety campaign

Road safety continues to remain a major challenge in the country

Rapido has previously conducted safety awareness programs across the country...

...in collaboration with city traffic police departments

 The firm has also implemented a four-step background verification process for its driver captains

The company also uses a unique information-masking feature to protect privacy and identity of female riders
It's app also offers live ride tracking. Click for more
Click Here