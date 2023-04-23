This Indian city to soon get auto rickshaws with seatbelts

Rapido is equipping auto rickshaws in Bengaluru with seatbelts
The aim is to reduce the risk of fatalities and injuries in case of accidents
It is a part of its nation-wide safety campaign
Road safety continues to remain a major challenge in the country
Rapido has previously conducted safety awareness programs across the country...
...in collaboration with city traffic police departments
The firm has also implemented a four-step background verification process for its driver captains
The company also uses a unique information-masking feature to protect privacy and identity of female riders