This Indian app aims to simply navigation; make addresses digital

We've all been in situations where we've tried to explain convoluted address to others
Paata, an Indian mapping start-up, aims to address this issue
It is working on giving addresses their own unique digital identity
Digital address will pinpoint the exact location where you want to go
The app creates a personalised digital address code
Pataa has divided the world into 3x3 metre squares
It has created 57 trillion blocks across the entire planet to simplify addressing
Digital address helps exactly tag the location with the help of these squares
It is just like using aan email address