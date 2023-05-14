This Indian app aims to simply navigation; make addresses digital

Published May 14, 2023

 We've all been in situations where we've tried to explain convoluted address to others

Paata, an Indian mapping start-up, aims to address this issue

It is working on giving addresses their own unique digital identity

Digital address will pinpoint the exact location where you want to go

 The app creates a personalised digital address code

Pataa has divided the world into 3x3 metre squares

It has created 57 trillion blocks across the entire planet to simplify addressing

Digital address helps exactly tag the location with the help of these squares 

It is just like using aan email address
 It has created about 5.5 lakh digital addresses so far. For more on this...
