Bertone hypercar's engine has been developed to run on fuel made from plastic waste
The hypercar is claimed to have been designed keeping the Italian elegance in focus
The Bertone hypercar will break cover officially next week
The teaser hints a sleek and sculpted fascia with thin LED headlamps
The suave Italian hypercar gets a shiny body
The car gets large and sporty alloy wheels wrapped with low-profile tyres
The teaser hints the car would come with a sleek rear profile with sculpted layout
There would be unique styled LED taillights
The upcoming Bertone hypercar would get a design influence from McLaren 720S