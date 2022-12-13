Bertone's hypercar's engine is nothing like conventional

Published Dec 13, 2022

Bertone hypercar's engine has been developed to run on fuel made from plastic waste

The hypercar is claimed to have been designed keeping the Italian elegance in focus

The Bertone hypercar will break cover officially next week

The teaser hints a sleek and sculpted fascia with thin LED headlamps

The suave Italian hypercar gets a shiny body

The car gets large and sporty alloy wheels wrapped with low-profile tyres

The teaser hints the car would come with a sleek rear profile with sculpted layout

There would be unique styled LED taillights

The upcoming Bertone hypercar would get a design influence from McLaren 720S
