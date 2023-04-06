This Honda RC213V-S is street-legal motorcycle based on MotoGP racing bike

Honda RC213V-S is a street-legal motorcycle based on the RC213V MotoGP racing bike
To meet road laws, RC213V-S is equipped with head/taillights, side mirrors, speedometer, muffler with catalytic converter, license plate holder, horn, etc.
RC213V-S's tires, brake discs and pads are new, while the bike’s steering ratio is now wider.
It is one of the most valuable motorcycle to come from Honda's stable. Only 213 units were ever produced
In an auction, the motorcycle fetched $237700
The 1,000 cc liquid-cooled engine produces 156 hp and 102 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit
With race-kit installed, the power output is increased to 212 hp
When compared, the MotoGP RC213V makes more than 280 hp
The RC213V-S was launched in 2015 and was based on a 2012 RC213V MotoGP bike