This high-performance BMW M model is available in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 18, 2023

BMW M GmbH's first high-performance model, XM comes with an electrified drive system

The car draws its power from a V8 engine that has M TwinPower Turbo technology and is combined with a powerful electric motor

The combined power output of this setup stands at 653 hp and a massive torque of 800 Nm 

The BMW XM can sprint to 100 kmph from absolute stationary in 4.3 seconds

It features an all-wheel-drive M xDrive system

The car offers modes namely Hybrid, Electric, eControl and M Mode

The car sits on 21-inch wheels as a standard

The cockpit sports a BMW Curved Display that constitutes a 12.3-inch information display along with a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches

The model comes with generous space and for the Indian market, it is priced at 2.60 crore (ex-showroom)
