This high-performance BMW M model is available in India

BMW M GmbH's first high-performance model, XM comes with an electrified drive system
The car draws its power from a V8 engine that has M TwinPower Turbo technology and is combined with a powerful electric motor
The combined power output of this setup stands at 653 hp and a massive torque of 800 Nm
The BMW XM can sprint to 100 kmph from absolute stationary in 4.3 seconds
It features an all-wheel-drive M xDrive system
The car offers modes namely Hybrid, Electric, eControl and M Mode
The car sits on 21-inch wheels as a standard
The cockpit sports a BMW Curved Display that constitutes a 12.3-inch information display along with a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches
The model comes with generous space and for the Indian market, it is priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom)