The headphone has been designed and built by Bowers & Wilkins, which has been making McLaren's car audio system since 2015
The headphone comes wearing a Galvanic Grey and Papaya Orange colour theme, influenced by McLaren supercars
The special edition headphone claims to come with advanced technology available in Mclaren cars' infotainment system
The headphone is available at a whopping price tag of $799, which translates to nearly ₹66,000 at current exchange rate
The headphone claims to come loaded with wide range of advanced technologies
This headphone gets noise cancellation, six microphones, Qualcomm's aptXTM adaptive wireless technology among others
This wireless headphone is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge
Bowers & Wilkins have been designing and making premium audio systems for McLaren for more than half a decade
McLaren Artura was the last supercar, where the two British companies worked together