McLaren edition headphone promises supercar's exhaust note like sound beat

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2022

The headphone has been designed and built by Bowers & Wilkins, which has been making McLaren's car audio system since 2015

The headphone comes wearing a Galvanic Grey and Papaya Orange colour theme, influenced by McLaren supercars

The special edition headphone claims to come with advanced technology available in Mclaren cars' infotainment system

The headphone is available at a whopping price tag of $799, which translates to nearly 66,000 at current exchange rate

The headphone claims to come loaded with wide range of advanced technologies

This headphone gets noise cancellation, six microphones, Qualcomm's aptXTM adaptive wireless technology among others

This wireless headphone is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge

Bowers & Wilkins have been designing and making premium audio systems for McLaren for more than half a decade

McLaren Artura was the last supercar, where the two British companies worked together
