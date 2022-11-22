India's first e-bike with gear is now here. Check what's special

Matter has unveiled the country's first geared electric motorcycle
The Matter electric vehicle will be manufactured from the company's facility in Ahmedabad
The electric bike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack
The electric bike's 10.5kW electric motor comes paired with a HyperShift Manual Gearbox
The electric bike also comes equipped with an onboard charger, matterCharge 1.0
Using the on-board charger, the EV can be charged anywhere with a 5 Amp plug
The Matter electric bike boasts a touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC)
The VIC is powered by a state-of-the-art processor, 4G connectivity and Android software
The Matter electric bike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector