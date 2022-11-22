India's first e-bike with gear is now here. Check what's special

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 22, 2022

Matter has unveiled the country's first geared electric motorcycle

The Matter electric vehicle will be manufactured from the company's facility in Ahmedabad

The electric bike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack 

The electric bike's 10.5kW electric motor comes paired with a HyperShift Manual Gearbox

The electric bike also comes equipped with an onboard charger, matterCharge 1.0

Using the on-board charger, the EV can be charged anywhere with a 5 Amp plug

The Matter electric bike boasts a touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC)

The VIC is powered by a state-of-the-art processor, 4G connectivity and Android software

The Matter electric bike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector
Bookings for the Matter electric bike will be opened soon
