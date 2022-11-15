This gear shifter of Bugatti Mistral will remind you of Jurassic Park

The gear shifter of Bugatti Mistral has a dancing elephant set in amber

It is just like the amber-covered mosquito in John Hammond's cane in Jurassic Park movie

Bugatti W16 Mistral hypercar is a roadster  

This W16 hypercar is based on Bugatti Chiron 

Under the hood, this Bugatti sports an 8.0-litre quad-turbo charger W16 powertrain

The engine can churn massive power output of 1,577 hp and 1,600 Nm of Torque  

It is a roofless roadster

Bugatti will make only 99 units of this model and all the units have already been sold out

Deliveries of Bugatti Mistral will start in 2024
