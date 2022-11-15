This gear shifter of Bugatti Mistral will remind you of Jurassic Park

The gear shifter of Bugatti Mistral has a dancing elephant set in amber
It is just like the amber-covered mosquito in John Hammond's cane in Jurassic Park movie
Bugatti W16 Mistral hypercar is a roadster
This W16 hypercar is based on Bugatti Chiron
Under the hood, this Bugatti sports an 8.0-litre quad-turbo charger W16 powertrain
The engine can churn massive power output of 1,577 hp and 1,600 Nm of Torque
It is a roofless roadster
Bugatti will make only 99 units of this model and all the units have already been sold out
Deliveries of Bugatti Mistral will start in 2024