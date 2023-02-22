This flying car could elevate motorsport to the skies

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 22, 2023

Airspeeder Mk4 is claimed to be the fastest eVTOL in the world

The Airspeeder Mk4 comes with handling capabilities of a Formula 1 racing car

The flying race car can accelerate to a top speed of 360 kmph within 30 seconds

It draws power from a Hydrogen Turbogenerator motor that can generate 1,340 bhp of power

The Airspeeder Mk4 can fly for over 300 kms and is built for on-board piloted racing

It has been developed by a Australia-based company called Alauda Aeronautics

The Airspeeder Mk4 flying race car requires a pilot to operate it

It comes with AI-based technology that produces handling quality equal to a F1 racing car

It also offers sophisticated electric propulsion system and advanced aerodynamics

It can be seen in action when the first of the crewed races of flying race cars takes place next year
