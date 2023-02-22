This flying car could elevate motorsport to the skies

Airspeeder Mk4 is claimed to be the fastest eVTOL in the world
The Airspeeder Mk4 comes with handling capabilities of a Formula 1 racing car
The flying race car can accelerate to a top speed of 360 kmph within 30 seconds
It draws power from a Hydrogen Turbogenerator motor that can generate 1,340 bhp of power
The Airspeeder Mk4 can fly for over 300 kms and is built for on-board piloted racing
It has been developed by a Australia-based company called Alauda Aeronautics
The Airspeeder Mk4 flying race car requires a pilot to operate it
It comes with AI-based technology that produces handling quality equal to a F1 racing car
It also offers sophisticated electric propulsion system and advanced aerodynamics
It can be seen in action when the first of the crewed races of flying race cars takes place next year