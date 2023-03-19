Christened as 'My Room' this mode allows the occupants to sleep or work inside the cabin without using the ICE power
This mode enables the user to access all features using the battery power
Prius is not the only car to get this technology
Previously Toyota RAV4 Prime and Lexus NX 450h+ too received this tech
This mode specifically comes handy for those who wants to take their vehicles for camping
The mode enables the car to draw energy from external power source and lets the user to access all features inside the cabin
The primary condition is the PHEV has to be plugged in to an external power source
This enables the user to remotely work from the comfort of the vehicle's cabin
With ICE energy not in use and fuel not being used, user doesn't need to worry about range