New Toyota Prius PHEV has a unique mode that allows napping and chilling

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 19, 2023

Christened as 'My Room' this mode allows the occupants to sleep or work inside the cabin without using the ICE power

This mode enables the user to access all features using the battery power

Prius is not the only car to get this technology

Previously Toyota RAV4 Prime and Lexus NX 450h+ too received this tech

This mode specifically comes handy for those who wants to take their vehicles for camping 

The mode enables the car to draw energy from external power source and lets the user to access all features inside the cabin

The primary condition is the PHEV has to be plugged in to an external power source

This enables the user to remotely work from the comfort of the vehicle's cabin

With ICE energy not in use and fuel not being used, user doesn't need to worry about range
