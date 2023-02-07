This Faraday Future luxury EV to enter production next month

Published Feb 07, 2023

Faraday Future, California-based EV company, is ready to start manufacturing of its luxury EV, FF 91 in March

This ultra-luxury EV gets a cool, futuristic look inside out

The EV gets into production after six years of unveiling 

This is the company's flagship electric vehicle

The car comes with a 130 kWh battery pack

The three electric motors inside the car churns power of 1,050 hp

The model can touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 2.39 seconds

The FF 91 EV promises range up to 613 km

As per reports, the EV maker claims that FF 91 may rival the likes of Maybach, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley
