This Faraday Future luxury EV to enter production next month

Faraday Future, California-based EV company, is ready to start manufacturing of its luxury EV, FF 91 in March
This ultra-luxury EV gets a cool, futuristic look inside out
The EV gets into production after six years of unveiling
This is the company's flagship electric vehicle
The car comes with a 130 kWh battery pack
The three electric motors inside the car churns power of 1,050 hp
The model can touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 2.39 seconds
The FF 91 EV promises range up to 613 km
As per reports, the EV maker claims that FF 91 may rival the likes of Maybach, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley