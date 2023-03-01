Dacia Spring EV shows what could be perfect electric city car for India

Published Mar 01, 2023

The Dacia Spring EV looks exactly the same as the current Renault Kwid

The EV looks stylish and at the same time its compactness emphasises the practicality required for a city car

The only difference is the brand logo

Even at side profile as well, the EV appears identical to its Renault sibling with ICE

This EV promises a 305 km range on a single charge

Kwid EV is already on sale in China and India has been considered as a potential market for this small electric car

However, the French auto giant is yet to finalize on the launch of Kwid EV in India

The Kwid has already garnered pretty good popularity in India

An electric avatar of the small car could further amplify the success Renault witnessed with this car
