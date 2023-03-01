The Dacia Spring EV looks exactly the same as the current Renault Kwid
The EV looks stylish and at the same time its compactness emphasises the practicality required for a city car
The only difference is the brand logo
Even at side profile as well, the EV appears identical to its Renault sibling with ICE
This EV promises a 305 km range on a single charge
Kwid EV is already on sale in China and India has been considered as a potential market for this small electric car
However, the French auto giant is yet to finalize on the launch of Kwid EV in India
The Kwid has already garnered pretty good popularity in India
An electric avatar of the small car could further amplify the success Renault witnessed with this car