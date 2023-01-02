This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December

Electric vehicle startup Ather Energy registered a massive growth of 389% last month
The EV two-wheeler sold 9,187 units of EVs in December 2022
The company had also introduced--Ather Electric December-- a bunch of offers for customers
Ending 2022 on a positive note, Ather has got some big plans for this year
Ather is aiming to increase its sales for the current by manifolds
The EV maker is also planning to increase production rate by march this year to 20,000 units
Currently, the company manufactures 8,000 to 9,000 units of EVs
The EV company has plans to expand its distribution and supply chain network