This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December

Electric vehicle startup Ather Energy registered a massive growth of 389% last month   

The EV two-wheeler sold 9,187 units of EVs in December 2022

The company had also introduced--Ather Electric December-- a bunch of offers for customers 

Ending 2022 on a positive note, Ather has got some big plans for this year 

Ather is aiming to increase its sales for the current by manifolds 

The EV maker is also planning to increase production rate by march this year to 20,000 units

Currently, the company manufactures 8,000 to 9,000 units of EVs

The EV company has plans to expand its distribution and supply chain network
