This EV offers 822-km range, 20 speakers, 10 cameras

Chinese EV company Zeekr has launched its most luxurious electric MPV ever
This is the company's second EV, named Zeekr 009
The EV stands over 5 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 3,205 mm
Despite nearly 3 tonne weight, the EV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds
The EV can accommodate up to 6 passengers
The plush interior is highlighted by 20 speakers and a giant entertainment screen
The screen, attached to the roof, measures 15.6 inches in length
There is also another giant 10.4-inch touchscreen on the dashboard
Equipped with a 140kWh battery pack, the EV can offer range of up to 822 kms