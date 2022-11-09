This EV offers 822-km range, 20 speakers, 10 cameras

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 09, 2022

Chinese EV company Zeekr has launched its most luxurious electric MPV ever

This is the company's second EV, named Zeekr 009

The EV stands over 5 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 3,205 mm

Despite nearly 3 tonne weight, the EV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds

The EV can accommodate up to 6 passengers

The plush interior is highlighted by 20 speakers and a giant entertainment screen

The screen, attached to the roof, measures 15.6 inches in length

There is also another giant 10.4-inch touchscreen on the dashboard

Equipped with a 140kWh battery pack, the EV can offer range of up to 822 kms
It also generates 536 bhp of power and peak torque of 686Nm
Click Here