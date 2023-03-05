This EV manufacturing unit may become the world's largest facility

Mexico is going to be the home of Tesla's next EV production facility
The EV maker informs this facility will become the world's largest one after operation starts here
The Mexico production unit is expected to be twice bigger than the company's Gigafactory in Texas
This upcoming Gigafactory is also going to be the space where the EV company will manufacture its next generation electric cars
The factory is going to cover nearly 4,200 acres of land
Tesla is in process of starting the construction in next three months
About $10 billion is being invested in this facility
It is expected to generate employment for around 10,000 people