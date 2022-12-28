The EC7 comes as midsize flagship coupe SUV
Nio EC7 electric SUV comes with same front-end design as the EL7 combined with a sloped roofline and a longer rear overhang
The Nio EC7 electric SUV measures 4,968 mm long, 1,974 mm wide, 1,714 mm tall, and has a 2,960 mm wheelbase
The electric SUV claims to come with just 0.23 cd drag co-efficiency
Ac active rear wing of the EV helps it to achieve aerodynamic efficiency
Besides the suave and sleek design, the EV comes with an opulent cabin
The seats and upholstery come wrapped in plush leather adding premium vibe
Adding further premiumness to the cabin is a panoramic sunroof
Nio EC7 comes with design similarity to the Nio EC6 as well