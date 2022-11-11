This EV is like a computer on wheels

Volvo has unveiled its latest electric car EX90
It's Volvo's most powerful EV with longest range, and also the safest
Volvo has equipped EX90 with LiDAR technology
Mounted on the roof, the LiDAR sensors can see 250 meters ahead of the vehicle
There are overall 16 sensors around the EV to offer various information
The Nvidia Drive platform is responsible for processing data from various sensors
The LiDAR sensors offer level 3 autonomous driving
The EX90 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit platform
It is Volvo's first car with graphics based on the Unreal Engine
Volvo says the AI in EX90 can help reduce risk of accidents by 20%
It can also monitor driver behaviour and take the EV to safety in case driver doesn't respond