This EV is like a computer on wheels

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2022

Volvo has unveiled its latest electric car EX90

It's Volvo's most powerful EV with longest range, and also the safest

Volvo has equipped EX90 with LiDAR technology

Mounted on the roof, the LiDAR sensors can see 250 meters ahead of the vehicle

There are overall 16 sensors around the EV to offer various information

The Nvidia Drive platform is responsible for processing data from various sensors

The LiDAR sensors offer level 3 autonomous driving

The EX90 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit platform

It is Volvo's first car with graphics based on the Unreal Engine

Volvo says the AI in EX90 can help reduce risk of accidents by 20%

It can also monitor driver behaviour and take the EV to safety in case driver doesn't respond
But what about Volvo EX90's range, battery and performance? Read all about it on HT Auto
Click Here