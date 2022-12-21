The Chinese EV maker's computer systems have been hacked
Hackers have demanded $2.25 million worth bitcoin as ransom
Hackers have breached Nio's consumer information and vehicle sales data
Nio remains tightlipped about the extent of damage caused by hackers
Nio claims to be working with government agencies to track the hackers
Nio reported the attack took place on Tuesday
Nio is not the only automaker faced cyber attacks in recent times
Few days ago Kia's social media account was hacked by cyber attackers
BMW too faced cyber attack earlier this month, with its social media account hacked