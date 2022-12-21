Nio has become the latest victim of cyber attack in auto industry

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2022

The Chinese EV maker's computer systems have been hacked

Hackers have demanded $2.25 million worth bitcoin as ransom

Hackers have breached Nio's consumer information and vehicle sales data

Nio remains tightlipped about the extent of damage caused by hackers

Nio claims to be working with government agencies to track the hackers

Nio reported the attack took place on Tuesday

Nio is not the only automaker faced cyber attacks in recent times

Few days ago Kia's social media account was hacked by cyber attackers

BMW too faced cyber attack earlier this month, with its social media account hacked
