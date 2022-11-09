This electric SUV is charging its way to India

Audi has unveiled the new Q8 e-tron electric SUV today
The electric SUV will replace the existing e-tron model from markets
This is the first major update in Audi EV family since e-tron's launch in 2018
Audi chose to rename the e-tron with a Q8 prefix in the facelift model
The Q8 e-tron come with more powerful batteries and higher range
It gets a 95 kWh battery pack, bigger than the 65 kWh unit used in e-tron
It can generate 300 kW of maximum power and 664 Nm of peak torque
The Q8 e-tron will offer up to 582 kms of range, up from 484 kms
The Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron offers up to 600 km of range