This electric SUV is charging its way to India

Published Nov 09, 2022

Audi has unveiled the new Q8 e-tron electric SUV today

The electric SUV will replace the existing e-tron model from markets

This is the first major update in Audi EV family since e-tron's launch in 2018

Audi chose to rename the e-tron with a Q8 prefix in the facelift model

The Q8 e-tron come with more powerful batteries and higher range

It gets a 95 kWh battery pack, bigger than the 65 kWh unit used in e-tron

It can generate 300 kW of maximum power and 664 Nm of peak torque

The Q8 e-tron will offer up to 582 kms of range, up from 484 kms

The Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron offers up to 600 km of range
