Published Mar 27, 2023

BYD had launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India last year

The Chinese carmaker sold over 700 units in the first two months of this year

The Atto 3 electric SUV, BYD's first passenger EV in India, was launched at a price of 33.99 lakh

Atto 3 is one of the most popular and best-selling model from BYD across the world

has sold more than 2.5 lakh units of the electric SUV in just 11 months since its launch globally

BYD Atto 3 comes equipped with a Atto 3 is 60.48 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

The EV has has a certified range of 480 kms while the ARAI-rated range is at 521 kms

Atto 3 is also considered one of the safest EVs in India after it secured 5-star rating at Euro NCAP

BYD Atto 3 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds
