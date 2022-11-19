This electric scooter offers a top speed of 200 kmph

Austrian two-wheeler producer Horwin Global introduced Senmenti 0 at EICMA 2022
The Senmenti 0 electric scooter is based on a 400V architecture
The EV can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds
This electric bike offers a top speed of 200 kmph
The electric scooter can be charged up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes
The EV offers a range up to 300 km
The EV maker claims that battery discharge with the usage does not impact the performance of the scooter
This electric bike can also adapt to the riding style of the rider