This electric scooter offers a top speed of 200 kmph

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 19, 2022

Austrian two-wheeler producer Horwin Global introduced Senmenti 0 at EICMA 2022

The Senmenti 0 electric scooter is based on a 400V architecture

The EV can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds

This electric bike offers a top speed of 200 kmph

The electric scooter can be charged up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes

The EV offers a range up to 300 km   

The EV maker claims that battery discharge with the usage does not impact the performance of the scooter

This electric bike can also adapt to the riding style of the rider
