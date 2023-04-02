This electric scooter company is grabbing the Indian market like no other

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 02, 2023

Ola Electric is making progress in leaps and bounds when it comes to sales

The EV makers sales figure for March 2023 stands at 27,000 units

This is the highest that the electric scooter manufacturer has ever sold in a single month

The EV brand has claimed that with this number, it has consolidated over 30% of the market share

With March sales figures, Ola Electric has sold over two lakh EVs for the concluding financial year

The company is aggressively focusing on its expansion plans 

Currently, it over 400 experience centres across the country

It has plans to open 50 experience centres daily

Ola Electric is also in the process of opening a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu soon
Know more about Ola Electric's plans
Click Here