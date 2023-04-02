This electric scooter company is grabbing the Indian market like no other

Ola Electric is making progress in leaps and bounds when it comes to sales
The EV makers sales figure for March 2023 stands at 27,000 units
This is the highest that the electric scooter manufacturer has ever sold in a single month
The EV brand has claimed that with this number, it has consolidated over 30% of the market share
With March sales figures, Ola Electric has sold over two lakh EVs for the concluding financial year
The company is aggressively focusing on its expansion plans
Currently, it over 400 experience centres across the country
It has plans to open 50 experience centres daily
Ola Electric is also in the process of opening a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu soon