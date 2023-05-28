This electric scooter comes with fire-resistant batteries, anti-skid technology

Komaki has updated the TN 95 electric scooter with a host of new features
The 2023 Komaki TN 95 is priced from ₹1.31 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
The updated TN 95 e-scooter now gets anti-skid technology
It also gets LiFePO4 app-based smart batteries that are fire-resistant
The company is offering additional storage and footrest, and a full bodyguard
It comes with dual disc brakes and a key fob for keyless control
Charging time now stands between 4 and 5 hours
In terms of safety, the e-scooter gets parking assist, cruise control and reverse assist
There's onboard navigation and a sound system too