This electric motorcycle is first in India to get four-speed manual transmission

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 01, 2023

Matter has finally launched its much-awaited electric motorcycle - Aera - in the country

The electric bike comes in four trim options: 4000, 5000, 5000+ and 6000+

Initially, Matter Aera 5000 and 5000+ have been launched, and are priced at 143,999 and 153,999, respectively

The company claims all variants have a range of up to 125 km while Aera 6000+ has a runs up to 150 km

The electric bike features a 7.0-inch fully-digital LCD with 4G connectivity

The Android-based operating system allows rider to access functions like remote lock/unlock and geofencing

The bike gets a three-pin 5 Amp charger, double cradle chassis, and various intelligent technologies

The bike features a 07 lettering at the side panel

This denotes zero-emission technology and its seven distinct features
