This electric motorcycle is first in India to get four-speed manual transmission

Matter has finally launched its much-awaited electric motorcycle - Aera - in the country
The electric bike comes in four trim options: 4000, 5000, 5000+ and 6000+
Initially, Matter Aera 5000 and 5000+ have been launched, and are priced at ₹143,999 and ₹153,999, respectively
The company claims all variants have a range of up to 125 km while Aera 6000+ has a runs up to 150 km
The electric bike features a 7.0-inch fully-digital LCD with 4G connectivity
The Android-based operating system allows rider to access functions like remote lock/unlock and geofencing
The bike gets a three-pin 5 Amp charger, double cradle chassis, and various intelligent technologies
The bike features a 07 lettering at the side panel
This denotes zero-emission technology and its seven distinct features