This electric luxury SUV is set to hit Indian shores this year

Volvo has confirmed that it will launch the C40 Recharge in India later this year
The C40 Recharge will be Volvo's second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge
Volvo will import C40 Recharge to India and assemble it locally through the CKD route
In global markets, Volvo C40 Recharge is available in two variants
The single-motor variant churns out 238 hp of power and offers 482-km range
The twin motor variant generates 408 hp of power and offers 508-km range
With 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds, the second variants is as quick as the XC40 Recharge
It is one of the safest EVs in the world with a five-star rating at the Euro NCAP recently
It offers features like lane departure warning, brake assist, stability control among others