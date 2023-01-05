MG4 will be MG Motors India's showstopper at Auto Expo 2023

Published Jan 05, 2023

MG4 electric hatchback is already available in some global markets

MG4 is dimensionally almost same as MG ZS EV

MG4 EV is SAIC's modular scalable architecture

MG4 gets an aerodynamically efficient front fascia incorporating sharp and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs

MG4 gets its design inspiration from Cyberster roadster concept

MG4 will be the OEM's most important product at Auto Expo 2023

MG4 is expected to come promising a 450 km range on a single charge

MG4 gets a sporty and premium cabin with a host of connected technology

MG has not revealed it it is planning to launch the MG4 in India

The MG4 has scored a five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash test
