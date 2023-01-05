MG4 electric hatchback is already available in some global markets
MG4 is dimensionally almost same as MG ZS EV
MG4 EV is SAIC's modular scalable architecture
MG4 gets an aerodynamically efficient front fascia incorporating sharp and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs
MG4 gets its design inspiration from Cyberster roadster concept
MG4 will be the OEM's most important product at Auto Expo 2023
MG4 is expected to come promising a 450 km range on a single charge
MG4 gets a sporty and premium cabin with a host of connected technology
MG has not revealed it it is planning to launch the MG4 in India
The MG4 has scored a five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash test