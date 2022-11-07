This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Published Nov 07, 2022

Mumbai-based PMV Electric is set to launch its first EV called EaS-E

This 'everyday car' from PMV will be launched on November 16

It is all set to replace Tata Tiago EV as India's most affordable electric car

The EV maker claims that EaS-E can offer a range of up to 200 kms on single charge

The electric car comes packed with a 10 Kwh lithium-ion battery

PMV Electric claims that the EaS.E can generate up to 20 hp of power

It is likely to be a two-seater micro EV meant for small errands

It will offer features like cruise control, power windows and manual AC

The EaS-E micro SUV is likely to cost around  4 lakh (ex-showroom)
