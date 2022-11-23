The Fiat Abarth 500e comes painted in a strikingly bright colour that adds to the sportiness
The LED headlamps come in a unique half-circle shape and get a bifurcated appearance
The electric hot hatch runs on sporty alloy wheels wrapped with low profile tyres and the wheels wear iconic scorpion logo
Like all Abarth branded cars, the Fiat Abarth 500e too comes sporting the Abarth branding at different places across the exterior and inside the cabin
The car gets compact LED taillights portraying a C shape, roof spoiler and a sporty black bumper at rear
Being a sporty hot hatch, the Fiat Abarth 500e gets a sportscar treatment inside the cabin with Alcantara, black paint theme and comes loaded with host of digitalised features
Fiat promises the Abarth 500e is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in seven seconds
The Fiat Abarth 500e is two seconds quicker than the standard Fiat 500e hatchback
Just five minutes charging can make it capable of running 40 km range