This cute electric golf cart in turquoise shade will make your day

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 18, 2023

This electric golf cart is also road legal

 The cart was originally produced by Garia and later tuned by Mansory

This particular model is made entirely of forged carbon

 The model comes with an in-built refrigerator and a windscreen wiper

It gets an infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen

It gets switchable driving modes between Golf and Street

It is powered by a 10.7-horsepower (8-kilowatt) electric motor

It sources power from a 10.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack

 It can run about 50 miles (over 80 km) on a single charge
