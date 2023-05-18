This cute electric golf cart in turquoise shade will make your day

This electric golf cart is also road legal
The cart was originally produced by Garia and later tuned by Mansory
This particular model is made entirely of forged carbon
The model comes with an in-built refrigerator and a windscreen wiper
It gets an infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen
It gets switchable driving modes between Golf and Street
It is powered by a 10.7-horsepower (8-kilowatt) electric motor
It sources power from a 10.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack
It can run about 50 miles (over 80 km) on a single charge