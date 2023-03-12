This customised car from Morgan is all about old school vibe

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 12, 2023

Morgan Motor Company has created a one-off Plus Four for a customer

This customised model is called the Spiaggina

The car is based on the Plus Four, which is the automaker's steel chassis

The highlight of the car is a handcrafted fringed aluminum canopy

The auto company has used the same leather material for the seats as well as the interior which takes inspiration from vintage Spiaggina models

This material is paired with teakwood that has been used extensively throughout the cabin 

The cabin also flaunts an aluminum dashboard along with eight-speaker Sennheiser sound system 

The company has not mentioned but it is expected that this model comes with a BMW-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder power train
Know more about vintage looking cars from Morgan
Click Here