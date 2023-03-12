This customised car from Morgan is all about old school vibe

Morgan Motor Company has created a one-off Plus Four for a customer
This customised model is called the Spiaggina
The car is based on the Plus Four, which is the automaker's steel chassis
The highlight of the car is a handcrafted fringed aluminum canopy
The auto company has used the same leather material for the seats as well as the interior which takes inspiration from vintage Spiaggina models
This material is paired with teakwood that has been used extensively throughout the cabin
The cabin also flaunts an aluminum dashboard along with eight-speaker Sennheiser sound system
The company has not mentioned but it is expected that this model comes with a BMW-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder power train