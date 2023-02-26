This customised BMW Motorrad R 18 is inspired from an aircraft

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 26, 2023

BMW partner VTR Motorrad AG & VTR Customs has custom made a BMW Motorrad R 18

This customised piece takes inspiration from an American aircraft Iron Annie

All the chrome parts, along with the engine of the motorcycle, are painted in black

The cockpit trim has been pulled back as narrow and flat as possible to give the bike a streamlined shape

The makers have added tail fins at the rear silencers as the replica of the aircraft

The grey and black colour scheme of the motorcycle has been inspired from the plane

The speedometer integrated into the tank gives a vibe of old cockpit instruments

The creators have also given shock absorber feature in this model

This piece has been created exclusively for a customer
