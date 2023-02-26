This customised BMW Motorrad R 18 is inspired from an aircraft

BMW partner VTR Motorrad AG & VTR Customs has custom made a BMW Motorrad R 18
This customised piece takes inspiration from an American aircraft Iron Annie
All the chrome parts, along with the engine of the motorcycle, are painted in black
The cockpit trim has been pulled back as narrow and flat as possible to give the bike a streamlined shape
The makers have added tail fins at the rear silencers as the replica of the aircraft
The grey and black colour scheme of the motorcycle has been inspired from the plane
The speedometer integrated into the tank gives a vibe of old cockpit instruments
The creators have also given shock absorber feature in this model
This piece has been created exclusively for a customer