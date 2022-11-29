The curvy look of the car is undeniably eye-catching with a canopy shaped cockpit
The P900's design appears outlandish and similar to the Apollo Intensa Emozione, another hypercar designed by the same team
The sharp LED headlamps along with crafted front fascia adds appeal to the P900
The car gets extensive carbon fibre element across exterior to reduce weight and an LMS race car like styling
Circular LED taillights, a massive wing, large aluminium exhausts give this car a bold and aggressive look even at the back
The P900 is claimed to have world's smallest and lightest V12 engine that produces 900 hp
The P900 comes with a dry weight of 900 kg, making its power to-weight rating 1:1
The car gets a Xtrac sequential gearbox that sends power to the rear axle
The P900 comes as a worthy competitor to the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar