De Tomaso Automobili's P900 is a curvy track-only hypercar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 29, 2022

The curvy look of the car is undeniably eye-catching with a canopy shaped cockpit

The P900's design appears outlandish and similar to the Apollo Intensa Emozione, another hypercar designed by the same team

The sharp LED headlamps along with crafted front fascia adds appeal to the P900

The car gets extensive carbon fibre element across exterior to reduce weight and an LMS race car like styling

Circular LED taillights, a massive wing, large aluminium exhausts give this car a bold and aggressive look even at the back

The P900 is claimed to have world's smallest and lightest V12 engine that produces 900 hp

The P900 comes with a dry weight of 900 kg, making its power to-weight rating 1:1

The car gets a Xtrac sequential gearbox that sends power to the rear axle

The P900 comes as a worthy competitor to the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar
