This country sees boom in sales of Ferraris and Lamborghinis

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 30, 2022

Post Covid lockdowns, many specially the wealthiest are living life 'YOLO' style

Specially, the wealthiest of wealthy in Japan who are all for supercars right now 

These wealthy buyers are investing in supercars amidst...

...weakening Yen and raising price of used cars

As per data, from January to October, Japan saw a raise in the registration of cars costing more than $136,000 

Shift towards EVs is also being stated as a reason for the rise in the demand for these cars 

These buyers want to experience the intense power of these supercars before the industry moves towards electrification

Increase in the income of the wealthy is also being seen as another reason for this sales boost
