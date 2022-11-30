This country sees boom in sales of Ferraris and Lamborghinis

Post Covid lockdowns, many specially the wealthiest are living life 'YOLO' style
Specially, the wealthiest of wealthy in Japan who are all for supercars right now
These wealthy buyers are investing in supercars amidst...
...weakening Yen and raising price of used cars
As per data, from January to October, Japan saw a raise in the registration of cars costing more than $136,000
Shift towards EVs is also being stated as a reason for the rise in the demand for these cars
These buyers want to experience the intense power of these supercars before the industry moves towards electrification
Increase in the income of the wealthy is also being seen as another reason for this sales boost