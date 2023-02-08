This Corvette C8 produces an astonishing 708 bhp

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 08, 2023

This Corvette is modified by  Hennessey, a Texas-based hypercar manufacturer

Hennessey calls it H700 Corvette C8 Stingray

It is based on 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

It gets a  6.2-liter V8 engine that now has a supercharger

The result is 708 bhp and 865 Nm

It gets  an air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler, and an optional enhanced cat-back exhaust

The engine software now gets high-performance update

The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox

There is also an upgraded exhaust system
