This Corvette C8 produces an astonishing 708 bhp

This Corvette is modified by Hennessey, a Texas-based hypercar manufacturer
Hennessey calls it H700 Corvette C8 Stingray
It is based on 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
It gets a 6.2-liter V8 engine that now has a supercharger
The result is 708 bhp and 865 Nm
It gets an air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler, and an optional enhanced cat-back exhaust
The engine software now gets high-performance update
The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox
There is also an upgraded exhaust system