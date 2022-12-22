Italian-American EV Aehra has revealed its first electric SUV concept
It comes with a giant multi-screen display probably measuring more than 30 inches
It is the largest digital screen one can find inside an electric car showcased anywhere globally
The screen starts from behind the wheels with driver-related information...
... and stretches through the centre showcasing user interface and other controls
The screen ends on the passenger side offering multimedia features
The EV itself is unique in appearance with sports car-like looks and gull-wing doors
The ultra-premium electric SUV promises a range of nearly 800 kms on a single charge
Aehra is expected to start deliveries of the electric SUV from 2025