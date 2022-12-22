This concept electric vehicle is like a home theatre on the move!

Published Dec 22, 2022

Italian-American EV Aehra has revealed its first electric SUV concept

It comes with a giant multi-screen display probably measuring more than 30 inches

It is the largest digital screen one can find inside an electric car showcased anywhere globally

The screen starts from behind the wheels with driver-related information...

... and stretches through the centre showcasing user interface and other controls

The screen ends on the passenger side offering multimedia features

The EV itself is unique in appearance with sports car-like looks and gull-wing doors

The ultra-premium electric SUV promises a range of nearly 800 kms on a single charge

Aehra is expected to start deliveries of the electric SUV from 2025
