This city has an underwater garage for bicycles

Amsterdam leads world cities with the highest number of bicycles
And much like many global cities, there is a space crunch here as well
To solve the concern, the city now offers a large underwater parking lot only for cycles
This garage is built under the Open Haven Front which is an access tributary to the city's IJ river
The idea to have an underwater parking lot came from space shortage on land
The authorities wanted to use the areas around and under the water bodies more creatively
The garage will offer conveyor belts through which cyclists can take their cycles to the ground level
The design of the underwater garage is inspired by the shape of an oyster