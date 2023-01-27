This city has an underwater garage for bicycles

Published Jan 27, 2023

Amsterdam leads world cities with the highest number of bicycles

And much like many global cities, there is a space crunch here as well

To solve the concern, the city now offers a large underwater parking lot only for cycles   

This garage is built under the Open Haven Front which is an access tributary to the city's IJ river    

The idea to have an underwater parking lot came from space shortage on land

The authorities wanted to use the areas around and under the water bodies more creatively  

The garage will offer conveyor belts through which cyclists can take their cycles to the ground level

The design of the underwater garage is inspired by the shape of an oyster 
