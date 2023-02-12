This car from Kia wins Indian Car of the Year 2023

Kia Carens wins the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023
To decide the winner criteria such as price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety and performance are taken into consideration
The jury highlights Carens is a value for money car and is suitable for Indian driving conditions
The car is a made-in-India global product from the automaker
The model is a three-row seater recreational vehicle
It comes in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel
Carens offers three transmission options - 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT
The interior offers 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect feature and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers among many
All the variants come with six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes