This car from Kia wins Indian Car of the Year 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 12, 2023

Kia Carens wins the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 

To decide the winner criteria such as price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety and performance are taken into consideration

The jury highlights Carens is a value for money car and is suitable for Indian driving conditions 

The car is a made-in-India global product from the automaker

The model is a three-row seater recreational vehicle

It comes in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel 

 Carens offers three transmission options - 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT

The interior offers 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect feature and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers among many

All the variants come with six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes 
