Here are some smart tips to save you from car loan EMI pressure

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

With RBI hiked repo rate, car loans are about to get costlier for vehicle buyers and owners

A hefty amount of car loan EMI can impact your financial health severely

Before buying a car always assess your financial strength and the recurring costs that involve the model you want to purchase

If your budget permits you to buy a small hatchback, don't opt for a premium SUV which is beyond your reach

While buying a car, try to make a sizeable downpayment to keep the loan amount less

A large downpayment may put pressure on your pocket initially, but it will help you in long term

Every month, try to repay a bit extra money than your original EMI amount

Repaying a bit extra than the EMI every month would help you with reduced loan tenure

Try to make part or pre-payment of car loan to save on interest and to shorten loan tenure
