Rezvani Vengeance is a modified SUV that's built to thwart threats
Vengeance is a modified version of Cadillac Escalade SUV
The modified SUV has a starting price of $249,000
Select all the optional extras & the price climbs to $630,000
The Military Pack is the one to watch out for
It offers thermal night vision, bulletproof glass, strobe lights, run-flat tyres...
...reinforced suspension, body armour, electrified door handles & more
The SUV can seat seven & gets big-screen TV, iPads, storage for rifles
All 7 passengers get bulletproof vests & helmets, & gas masks