Published Oct 17, 2022

Rezvani Vengeance is a modified SUV that's built to thwart threats 

Vengeance is a modified version of Cadillac Escalade SUV

The modified SUV has a starting price of $249,000

Select all the optional extras & the price climbs to $630,000

The Military Pack is the one to watch out for

It offers thermal night vision, bulletproof glass, strobe lights, run-flat tyres...

...reinforced suspension, body armour, electrified door handles & more

The SUV can seat seven & gets big-screen TV, iPads, storage for rifles

All 7 passengers get bulletproof vests & helmets, & gas masks
Is Rezvani Vengeance the most outlandishly safe SUV you've ever seen?
