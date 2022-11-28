The BMW iX5 Hydrogen comes with a unique drive system
The system comprises of fuel cell technology with a fifth-generation BMW eDrive
The powertrain uses hydrogen as fuel which in turn is converted into electricity in the fuel cell
The electrical power output through this cycle stands at 170 hp
The total power output that BMW iX5 can generate is 374 hp
The drive system also enables the car to maintain high speeds for longer distances
The wheels of the BMW iX 5 Hydrogen are aerodynamically efficient
These are made up of rayon and natural rubber
Interior and exterior design elements of this model have been created using 3D print technology