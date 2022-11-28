This BMW runs on hydrogen, water vapour replaces smoke fumes

Published Nov 28, 2022

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen comes with a unique drive system

The system comprises of fuel cell technology with a fifth-generation BMW eDrive

The powertrain uses hydrogen as fuel which in turn is converted into electricity in the fuel cell

The electrical power output through this cycle stands at 170 hp

The total power output that BMW iX5 can generate is 374 hp

The drive system also enables the car to maintain high speeds for longer distances

The wheels of the BMW iX 5 Hydrogen are aerodynamically efficient 

These are made up of rayon and natural rubber

Interior and exterior design elements of this model have been created using 3D print technology 
