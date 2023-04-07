This BMW racer car is not for adults!

BMW Lifestyle Collection presents BMW Baby Racer toy car!
This toy car is in demand within kids since past 30 years
This toy racing car is mainly designed for children aged one to three years old
The model comes with no propulsion, pedals or electric motor
It is powered by legs
It features a three-spoke steering wheel
The wheels of this toy car are made up from recycled materials
It comes in three different colours with contrasting seats
The front face of the toy car has a kidney grille inspired from the style of the full-size BMW 4 Series, BMW iX and BMW M3/M4 models