This BMW racer car is not for adults!

Published Apr 07, 2023

BMW Lifestyle Collection presents BMW Baby Racer toy car!

This toy car is in demand within kids since past 30 years

This toy racing car is mainly designed for children aged one to three years old

The model comes with no propulsion, pedals or electric motor

It is powered by legs

It features a three-spoke steering wheel

The wheels of this toy car are made up from recycled materials

It comes in three different colours with contrasting seats

The front face of the toy car has a kidney grille inspired from the style of the full-size BMW 4 Series, BMW iX and BMW M3/M4 models
