This BMW R 18 motorcycle is nothing less than a stunner

BMW Motorrad Poland has created a customised BMW R 18, called Isle of Man
Isle of Man TT or Tourist Trophy is a motorcycle race event which began in 1907
This race is considered as one of the most dangerous ones in world as it has registered fatalities of up to 265 people
This BMW R 18 motorcycle takes inspiration from Georg "Schorsch" Meier win in 1939
This motorcycle's design has evolved from the heritage of Meier's BMW racing machine, the BMW RS 255 Kompressor
The bike comes in a bright emerald hue
It also sports Meier's starting number 49!
BMW Motorrad says that Isle of Man motorcycle's paint finish is similar to BMW M4