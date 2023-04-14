This BMW R 18 motorcycle is nothing less than a stunner

Published Apr 14, 2023

 BMW Motorrad Poland has created a customised BMW R 18, called Isle of Man

Isle of Man TT or Tourist Trophy is a motorcycle race event which began in 1907

This race is considered as one of the most dangerous ones in world as it has registered fatalities of up to 265  people

This BMW R 18 motorcycle takes inspiration from Georg "Schorsch" Meier win in 1939

This motorcycle's design has evolved from the heritage of Meier's BMW racing machine, the BMW RS 255 Kompressor

The bike comes in a bright emerald hue

It also sports Meier's starting number 49!

BMW Motorrad says that Isle of Man motorcycle's paint finish is similar to BMW M4
