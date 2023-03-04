This BMW Motorrad electric scooter is futuristically artsy

BMW Motorrad Austria has collaborated with Vagabund Moto GmbH to create BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept 

It is a multifunctional electric scooter based on the BMW CE 04 for urban use

This custom e-scooter comes with new colour combination and multiple functional elements 

The motor of this EV has a maximum output of 42 hp

It can touch 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds

The EV comes with battery pack 8.9 kWh which promises range up to around 130 km

It can get charged a in 65 minutes from 0% to 80%

The customised version of electric scooter not only comes with standard storage space but also space for carrying a surf boat

Head of BMW Motorrad Austria shares the customisation is a perfect fit for youngsters settled in an urban setting
