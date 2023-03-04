This BMW Motorrad electric scooter is futuristically artsy

BMW Motorrad Austria has collaborated with Vagabund Moto GmbH to create BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept
It is a multifunctional electric scooter based on the BMW CE 04 for urban use
This custom e-scooter comes with new colour combination and multiple functional elements
The motor of this EV has a maximum output of 42 hp
It can touch 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds
The EV comes with battery pack 8.9 kWh which promises range up to around 130 km
It can get charged a in 65 minutes from 0% to 80%
The customised version of electric scooter not only comes with standard storage space but also space for carrying a surf boat
Head of BMW Motorrad Austria shares the customisation is a perfect fit for youngsters settled in an urban setting