This BMW MINI is out fishing around Swedish island

It is not every day one will find a BMW MINI driving around Swedish islands
A BMW MINI Cooper SE Countryman in untamed edition is exploring the picturesque landscape of the Baltic Sea
The unpaved tracks create no hinderance in the journey of the car
Under the hood, it comes with a 3-cylinder petrol engine along with...
...an electric motor of capacity 70 kW
The setup's overall power output stands at 220 hp
The top speed of the car is 135 kmph
There is conventional roof box that can be extended upwards for relaxation
The MINI offers 1,275 litres of luggage space for long adventures